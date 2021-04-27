BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,022 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.71. 176,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

