BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,305 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. The company has a market capitalization of $214.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

