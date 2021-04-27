BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 5,592 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.