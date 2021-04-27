Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 17th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.25 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.98.

HOM.U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$12.75 price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

