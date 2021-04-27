BTIG Research Upgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) to “Neutral”

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.