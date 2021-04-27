Bull Horn Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Bull Horn’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Bull Horn had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:BHSEU opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46. Bull Horn has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,137,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $6,828,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,155,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter worth about $1,707,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

