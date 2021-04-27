Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,637. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.