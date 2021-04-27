Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

