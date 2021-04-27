Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $30.90 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

