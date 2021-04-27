Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$27.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.