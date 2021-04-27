C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, RTT News reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.