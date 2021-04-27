Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

