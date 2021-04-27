Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of CDNS traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.67. 113,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

