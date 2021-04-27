Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.59 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.99-3.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.