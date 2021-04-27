CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 172.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth $6,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $79,964,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

