Calfrac Well Services (CFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.47 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The firm has a market cap of C$129.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFW. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.65 to C$5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

