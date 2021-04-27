Calfrac Well Services (CFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The firm had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million.
Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.47 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49. The firm has a market cap of C$129.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.05.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.