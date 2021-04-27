Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

