Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.25. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

NYSE CPT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 49,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

