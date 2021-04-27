Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. 48,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,326. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

