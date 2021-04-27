CannaGrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 36,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 211,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

CannaGrow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

