Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. 13,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

