Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.89

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.89 and last traded at C$38.73, with a volume of 34457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.61.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.