Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) traded down 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corporation, an investment vehicle, provides investors with the exposure to carbon credits. It intends to build a portfolio of carbon credits for the compliance and voluntary markets. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020.

