CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CDNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. 261,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,468. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. CareDx has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -175.26 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CareDx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

