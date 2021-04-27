Carlisle Companies Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $191.08 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $191.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

