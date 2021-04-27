Carter’s (CRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

