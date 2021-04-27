Catalent (CTLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. Catalent has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

