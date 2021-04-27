CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

