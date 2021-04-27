Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.16.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,195. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.