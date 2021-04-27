Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.21.

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Celanese by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Celanese by 103.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

