Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $61.90. Approximately 14,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,428,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 912.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth about $4,744,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.