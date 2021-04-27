Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 202.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. 465,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,500. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

