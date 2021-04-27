Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 88,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 223.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

