Centerpoint Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 0.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average of $229.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

