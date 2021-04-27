Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.47. 245,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

