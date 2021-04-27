CenterStar Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,950 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $344,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

