CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.74. 11,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,742. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.28 and its 200-day moving average is $245.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

