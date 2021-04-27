CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.20 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,253 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.