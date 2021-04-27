CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 10,360 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 357,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,248. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

