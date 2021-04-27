CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 216 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.67. 11,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,202. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $352.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.31 and a 200 day moving average of $307.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.