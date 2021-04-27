CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,692 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 221,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,420,529. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

