Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Maxim Group

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 168.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CERC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Cerecor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cerecor by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

