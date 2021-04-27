CertiK Price Reaches $2.72 (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.72 or 0.00004890 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 20% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $121.25 million and $29.54 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00277521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.70 or 0.01042630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00027677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.94 or 0.00722914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,524.17 or 0.99864729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,014,229 coins and its circulating supply is 44,597,505 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

