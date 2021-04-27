CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.