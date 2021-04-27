CGI Group (GIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CGI Group to post earnings of C$1.31 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.07 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Earnings History for CGI Group (TSE:GIB)

