Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,880 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

