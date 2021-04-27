Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

