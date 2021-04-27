Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,141 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 971,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

