Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

