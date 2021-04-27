Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Evolution Petroleum worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

